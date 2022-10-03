Holton Ahlers recognized by conference, national awards for weekly honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley grad, and ECU starting quarterback Holton Ahlers recognized as the American Athletic Conference offensive player of the week for his career day Saturday. He also was named to the Davey O’Brien great 8, and the Manning Award star of the week. Holton threw 6 touchdowns for 465 yards in the win. He threw 4 of the touchdowns to fellow Conley grad C.J. Johnson which ties the AAC record for receiving touchdowns in a game. He lost his grandmother last week and was awarded the game ball by coach Houston after the game. C.J. was honorable mention player of the week.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.