Harris injured Saturday, reportedly done for the season

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rahjai Harris had a good game Saturday going for 40 yards and a touchdown. But Harris left the field in the 4th quarter after making this juke and going to the turf.

Harris is reportedly done for the season with a knee injury. Hoist the Colors first to report it this morning and Rahjai retweeted them with praying hands.

Members of the program have confirmed the injury on the radio today. Holton Ahlers said going to be awful not playing with him.

