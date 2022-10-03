Harris injured Saturday, reportedly done for the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rahjai Harris had a good game Saturday going for 40 yards and a touchdown. But Harris left the field in the 4th quarter after making this juke and going to the turf.

Harris is reportedly done for the season with a knee injury. Hoist the Colors first to report it this morning and Rahjai retweeted them with praying hands.

Members of the program have confirmed the injury on the radio today. Holton Ahlers said going to be awful not playing with him.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.