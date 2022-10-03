Greene County deputy injured in Monday morning crash

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County deputy was injured in a crash this morning after her cruiser was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on U.S. 258, between Newell Road and Highway 903, when an oncoming vehicle crossed the centerline, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. while Best was headed to work as a school resource officer.

The deputy was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where they said she is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle has been charged with careless and reckless driving.

Best has been a deputy since February.

