Greene County deputy injured in Monday morning crash

Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on U.S. 258, between Newell Road and Highway 903, when...
Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on U.S. 258, between Newell Road and Highway 903, when deputies say an oncoming vehicle crossed the centerline.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County deputy was injured in a crash this morning after her cruiser was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on U.S. 258, between Newell Road and Highway 903, when an oncoming vehicle crossed the centerline, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. while Best was headed to work as a school resource officer.

The deputy was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where they said she is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle has been charged with careless and reckless driving.

Best has been a deputy since February.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian in Southeastern North Carolina
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
Arizona authorities say that Crystal Hulsey, 33, and Jose Jaquez, 32, are facing several...
Police: Couple arrested after robbing man they met on Tinder, stealing his car

Latest News

32nd annual Ghostwalk explores New Bern’s famous firsts
Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots as of Oct. 3
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total over $700 million
Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry
Weather conditions suspend ferry routes
First Alert Forecast For October 3, 2022
First Alert Forecast For October 3, 2022