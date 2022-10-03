Goldsboro teen found wounded after murder attempt

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police report a first-degree murder attempt after finding a teen suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon around 3:05 p.m.

The Goldsboro Police Department was on the way to the 1100 block of Olivia Lane but was redirected to the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive after a shooting was reported.

When they arrived at Lincoln Drive, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot injury.

After arriving at UNC Health Wayne for treatment, he was flown by helicopter in critical condition to ECU Health Medical Center.

This investigation is still developing.

