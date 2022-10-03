Employers benefit from hiring differently-abled workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. ENC at Three is celebrating with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center is a non-profit in Greenville that provides job training and placement for our community’s differently-abled workers.

Last year’s Employment Success Story of the Year winner, Alex Perry, works at Acculink. It’s a printing, shipping and promotional material business in Greenville.

He showed instant enthusiasm and is described as an incredibly reliable worker. He got the job through Acculink’s partnership with ECVC.

Sales manager Chris Daniels and order fulfillment manager Yalana Duncan shared the benefits they’ve seen first hand with Maddie Kerth on ENC at Three

We are going to continue to hear more about ECVC’s work in the East throughout the week gearing up for their annual banquet hosted by Dave Jordan on Thursday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.