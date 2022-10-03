ECU Student Government Association wants 4-year suspension for Theta Chi

This is the Theta Chi House on West 5th Street in Greenville.
This is the Theta Chi House on West 5th Street in Greenville.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Student Government Association of East Carolina University has passed a resolution to ask for the suspension of the university’s Theta Chi chapter.

The SGA says the resolution was passed due to recent campus events, notably an alleged drink tampering reported on Sept. 13 of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault, at the Theta Chi frat house.

Protests followed the report, which was not the first time the fraternity was accused of drink tampering and sexual assault. The SGA says the report was the third allegation of drink tampering against the frat in the last three years and there was also a report in the fall of 2021 of aggravated assault and sexual assault.

The SGA says it condemned the fraternity’s actions in November 2021 and recommended the university take action. Now, the SGA is recommending a four-year suspension for the frat.

“The resolution shall be effective upon its passage by a majority affirmative vote of the Student Assembly and its signing by the Student Body president,” the SGA says.

Theta Chi headquarters in Indiana sent WITN a statement on Sept. 13th responding to the accusations, saying, “Theta Chi Fraternity has been made aware of allegations of drink tampering and sexual assault at East Carolina University. Fraternity staff members have been in contact with ECU administrators and are investigating and gathering facts related to the allegations.”

The SGA sent the resolution to the university, as well as Theta Chi headquarters in Indiana.

ECU says it has taken no action against the fraternity. The investigation process continues.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed

Latest News

Callie Luker uses gardening as self-care to better show up everyday for her students.
Make Me Proud: Growing together in Hyde Co.
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Election officials check voting machines, Pitt Co. absentee numbers higher than ever
Election officials check voting machines, Pitt Co. absentee numbers higher than ever
Greene County deputy injured in Monday morning crash
Greene County deputy injured in Monday morning crash