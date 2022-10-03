Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.(Ayden police/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI.

Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The raid on Page’s home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton and a townhome in Greenville happened early on September 20th.

A seven-count federal indictment says Treyvon Page distributed methamphetamine and cocaine on several occasions. The distribution allegedly took place between February 22 and August 18th.

The FBI said the younger Page, who is 27 years old, was arrested during the Greenville raid. The FBI said the two raids were related, but would not go into any more detail.

Pitt County court records showed Treyvon Page living at that Grifton address.

The former police lieutenant began with the La Grange Police Department in 2003 and had worked in Ayden since 2009.

