Applications closing for Christmas gift donations for kids

Angel Tree appointments in Greenville close October 10.
Angel Tree appointments in Greenville close October 10.(Salvation Army Greenville)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The salvation army believes that every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas, but with inflation sitting at that 40-year high, budgets for many families are tight this year.

The Angel Tree program looks to help alleviate that burden.

Even though we are barely scratching October’s surface, Greenville’s Salvation Army is prepping for the holly jolly season ahead.

Captain Alicia Brooks stopped by the Greenville studio to share more.

If you are in need of Angel Tree donations this holiday season you have one week left to make an appointment. They close October 10.

Those will happen Monday through Friday, October 10 - 14 and 17 - 21.

Call (252) 756-3388 or stop by the office before October 10th. At your appointment you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID, a Medicaid or SNAP card, or proof of all household income.

In addition, bring the verification of age for all children 12 and under. Those appointments will take place at the office at 2718 S Memorial Dr. in Greenville.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed

Latest News

Acculink partners with ECVC to provide jobs for people with disabilities.
Employers benefit from hiring differently-abled workers
Callie Luker uses gardening as self-care to better show up everyday for her students.
Make Me Proud: Growing together in Hyde Co
Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk
(Source: NCDEQ)
State department gives air quality permit to La Grange facility