Applications closing for Christmas gift donations for kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The salvation army believes that every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas, but with inflation sitting at that 40-year high, budgets for many families are tight this year.

The Angel Tree program looks to help alleviate that burden.

Even though we are barely scratching October’s surface, Greenville’s Salvation Army is prepping for the holly jolly season ahead.

Captain Alicia Brooks stopped by the Greenville studio to share more.

If you are in need of Angel Tree donations this holiday season you have one week left to make an appointment. They close October 10.

Those will happen Monday through Friday, October 10 - 14 and 17 - 21.

Call (252) 756-3388 or stop by the office before October 10th. At your appointment you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID, a Medicaid or SNAP card, or proof of all household income.

In addition, bring the verification of age for all children 12 and under. Those appointments will take place at the office at 2718 S Memorial Dr. in Greenville.

