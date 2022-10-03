$84.3K grant awarded to Ayden Elementary School

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina elementary school is getting a special grant to help upgrade its media center.

The James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust awarded Ayden Elementary $83,307 to transform the media center into a modern and multi-purposed work space to provide the best for the young students.

“We appreciate the generosity and support from the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust to help transform our media center,” said Michael Casey, the Ayden Elementary principal. “The improvements that will be made will help to reshape our media center into a learning hub for all students.”

The grant is the second awarded by the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust to a Pitt County School elementary school this calendar year, following Falkland’s distinction in May.

