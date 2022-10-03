32nd annual Ghostwalk explores New Bern’s famous firsts

(New Bern Historical Society)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical society is hosting its 32nd annual Ghostwalk with an homage to a few of the famous things that first happened in New Bern.

The event will be Oct. 20-22 from 6:00-9:30 p.m. each night and will be family-friendly. Actors will bring to life historic moments either at the sites they happened or on stage in downtown theaters.

The New Bern Firsts is a list historical moments in the town of New Bern written by Gertrude Carraway. This list is the theme of this year’s event and actors will be reenacting what Carraway wrote about.

Tickets for the New Bern Historical Society’s Ghostwalk are good for all three nights and are available here, by calling 252-638-8558, or at the Historical Society office.

Adult advance tickets are $20 through Oct. 19 and $23 the days of the event. There is a special $15 price for active-duty military, students and Historical Society members. Children under 12 are $5, children under 3 are free. Your ticket is your Ghostwalk map.

For more information, call (252)638-8558 or click here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian in Southeastern North Carolina
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
Arizona authorities say that Crystal Hulsey, 33, and Jose Jaquez, 32, are facing several...
Police: Couple arrested after robbing man they met on Tinder, stealing his car

Latest News

Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on U.S. 258, between Newell Road and Highway 903, when...
Greene County deputy injured in Monday morning crash
Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots as of Oct. 3
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total over $700 million
Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry
Weather conditions suspend ferry routes
First Alert Forecast For October 3, 2022
First Alert Forecast For October 3, 2022