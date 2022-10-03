32nd annual Ghostwalk explores New Bern’s famous firsts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical society is hosting its 32nd annual Ghostwalk with an homage to a few of the famous things that first happened in New Bern.

The event will be Oct. 20-22 from 6:00-9:30 p.m. each night and will be family-friendly. Actors will bring to life historic moments either at the sites they happened or on stage in downtown theaters.

The New Bern Firsts is a list historical moments in the town of New Bern written by Gertrude Carraway. This list is the theme of this year’s event and actors will be reenacting what Carraway wrote about.

Tickets for the New Bern Historical Society’s Ghostwalk are good for all three nights and are available here, by calling 252-638-8558, or at the Historical Society office.

Adult advance tickets are $20 through Oct. 19 and $23 the days of the event. There is a special $15 price for active-duty military, students and Historical Society members. Children under 12 are $5, children under 3 are free. Your ticket is your Ghostwalk map.

For more information, call (252)638-8558 or click here.

