Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding likely from blustery, chilly storm Monday

Cloudy skies Monday will offer periods of mist and drizzle plus a gusty breeze
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An upper low associated with the remnants of Ian will strengthen off the coast of Virginia, sparking the chance of mist, drizzle, and a few showers through Monday. Northerly winds will blow at 15 to 25 mph for inland areas while gusts on the Outer Banks will reach the 35 to 45 mph range.

Temperatures will make sure you know it is Autumn. Most inland areas will stay in the 50s through Monday. Coastal areas will see lower 60s. The winds will make it feel even cooler.

A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect Monday for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks. Major coastal flooding is forecast for the Northern Outer Banks near Duck. The most flooding should occur near the high tide times of 2pm Monday and 3am Tuesday. Moderate flooding is forecast for Hatteras while minor flooding is expected at Oregon Inlet and Ocracoke Inlet.

Clouds will likely linger through Tuesday, but show some signs of breaking up Wednesday. Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday and when more sun can break through, temps will gradually warm back up by later in the week.

The tropics have gone quiet with the exception of a wave just off the west coast of Africa. That wave is given a 70 percent chance to become a tropical depression within 5 days, but it appears unlikely to reach the United States.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a few patches of drizzle. Low of 55. Wind N-10. Rain chance 20%.

Monday

Windy and cloudy with the chance of mist, drizzle, and a few showers and cooler. High 60. Winds N 15-25 mph. Chance of rain 50%

Tuesday

Cloudy and breezy. High of 61. Wind NW 10-20.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy becoming partly sunny and pleasant. High of 68. Wind NW-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 76. Wind W-10

