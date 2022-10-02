Report: Rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian causes oil spill into creek in Clayton

WRAL's photo of the fuel that spilled into the creek near Clayton High School.(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLAYTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Rain from the remnants of hurricane Ian have caused an apparent oil spill in one North Carolina town.

WRAL reports that Clayton town officials said the “accidental” kerosene from a “private entity” poured into a creek near Main Street behind Clayton High School.

“The private entity immediately contacted a professional hazmat clean-up company that was dispatched at approximately 12 p.m. to clean up the area,” according to a statement from the town of Clayton to WRAL.

Locals tell the station that they can smell fuel in the area and are concerned for high school students and resident who live nearby. .

According to the National Response Center, 2,000 gallons of kerosene was spilled into the water. Town officials said the company is working “around the clock” to clean up the oil.

“The health and safety of our residents remains a top priority,” a statement from the town said.

The oil company responsible for the spill has not been confirmed, but T.R. Lee Oil & LP Gas Company is local to the area and has been contacted by WRAL News for comment.

WRAL’s Breaking News Tracker saw the oil travel into the Little Creek at Lombard Street, about a mile away from Main Street.

