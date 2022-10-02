Pitt County Sheriff’s Office awarded $1.3 million in federal grants

Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s has been awarded $1.3 million in federal grant money to expand two recovery programs.

Sheriff Paula Dance was told by the United States Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance that the sheriff’s office is receiving federal grants to expand her Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment Recovery Program (WEAR).

The two recovery programs are substance use disorder programs facilitated within the Pitt County Detention Center. The federal grant money fund staff for years to come, allows them to hire another case manager, offers ride-sharing services to those who are getting treatment / have recovery needs, as well as, other program improvements that have not been announced.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Post Tropical Cyclone Ian as of the 11 p.m. update.
11 PM Tropical Update: Ian continues to weaken as it pushes northward over central NC
The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
State of emergency
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
Water exceeding Neuse River constraints
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

Latest News

The Uptoberfest in Downtown Greenville, NC
Uptown Brewing Company hosted first annual Uptoberfest
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian in Southeastern North Carolina
ENC lost a life to Hurricane Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian in Southeastern North Carolina
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian