Pitt County Sheriff’s Office awarded $1.3 million in federal grants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s has been awarded $1.3 million in federal grant money to expand two recovery programs.

Sheriff Paula Dance was told by the United States Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance that the sheriff’s office is receiving federal grants to expand her Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment Recovery Program (WEAR).

The two recovery programs are substance use disorder programs facilitated within the Pitt County Detention Center. The federal grant money fund staff for years to come, allows them to hire another case manager, offers ride-sharing services to those who are getting treatment / have recovery needs, as well as, other program improvements that have not been announced.

