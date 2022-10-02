Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount.

On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive.

The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire.

The investigation determined this situation was not random and all parties involved are known to each other.

Additionally, the investigation led officers to execute two search warrants, locating and seizing three handguns and an Automatic Rifle.

Two of the handguns seized were reported stolen from Rocky Mount.

Demonta Hyman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a stolen firearm.

Hyman received a $100,000 secured bond and was remanded to the Edgecombe County Detention facility.

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, assault with deadly weapon intent to kill and possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators obtained a secure custody order for the juvenile, and he was transported to a local juvenile detention facility.

There were no reported injuries or property damage

