Uptown Brewing Company hosted first annual Uptoberfest

The Uptoberfest in Downtown Greenville, NC
The Uptoberfest in Downtown Greenville, NC(N/A)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Brewing Company held the first annual Uptoberfest after tropical storm Ian moved through eastern North Carolina.

Uptoberfest debuted Oct. 1 in downtown Greenville on Evans Street. Uptown Brewing Company partnered with local businesses to bring people together to celebrate Octoberfest with a local twist. The festival put on live music from three bands, games, contests, and new beer releases.

Drew Cheshire, organizer of the festival said they thought about canceling the event because of the weather, but didn’t want to let ENC down.

“At the end of the day, we said you know people here in Eastern Carolina love hurricane parties and love having a good time out in the rain, so we said you know what rain or shine were gonna do it anyway,” said Chesire.

The festival was predicted to have 1,000 people attend.

