Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Goodbye Ian. Hello Autumn!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Grab out the flannel, the peach cobbler and apple cider! The remnants of Ian which was in full control of our weather is now beginning to dissipate further inland, leaving behind few clouds, light showers and gusty winds along the coast. A weak weather disturbance may move into the area, sparking a few showers for your weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s today, lower 70s along the coast. This is sending cooler air into Eastern NC changing the wind flow from SW to NE. By Saturday night, the autumn will chime in to our region just in time for a nice, refreshing and cooler start to your Sunday.

Temperatures by midweek could drop into the lower 60s as a cool front passes through our area. It may pop up a few showers. Many areas will miss the raindrops, but an isolated 1/10″ of rain is possible if you do catch a shower. The temperature drop after the front passes will be subtle but noticeable.

As of the 8 am advisory, the center of Post-Tropical Storm Ian was located near Greensboro, NC. Estimated sustained winds were near 35 mph with higher gusts. Ian is expected to fall apart later today.

A tropical wave is currently located about 200 miles south of the Windward Islands. This area has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days as it moves northwestward in the North Atlantic. The next name on the list is Julia.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Saturday

Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 77. Winds ENE 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 20%

Sunday

Sunny to partly cloudy with potential showers. High of 71. Winds W 5-10. Rain chance: 30% late day

Monday

Cloudy with the chance of afternoon showers and cooler. High 62. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 40%

Tuesday

Partly cloudy. High of 64. Wind NE 7-12. Chance of rain 20%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 72. Wind W 4-8

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.