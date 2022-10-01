President Biden approves Emergency Declaration for North Carolina

Washington, D.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden has approved an Emergency Declaration for North Carolina which will free up funds for hurricane relief.

FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to North Carolina to supplement the state, tribal, and local response efforts to Hurricane Ian.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts related to Ian for all 100 North Carolina counties and the lands of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

FEMA can provide, at it’s discretion, equipment and resources needed to alleviate the impacts of Ian.

