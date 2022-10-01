Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville.

Purvis struck a guard rail and flipped his 2014 GMC Sierra into a swamp where he drowned around 9:15 p.m. Friday night. Purvis was declared dead at the scene.

Governor Roy Cooper attributes Purvis’s death and the other’s death to Hurricane Ian.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.