Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville.

Purvis struck a guard rail and flipped his 2014 GMC Sierra into a swamp where he drowned around 9:15 p.m. Friday night. Purvis was declared dead at the scene.

Governor Roy Cooper attributes Purvis’s death and the other’s death to Hurricane Ian.

The investigation is still ongoing.

