Johnson ties AAC record, Ahlers ties career high in first road win of the season over South Florida

ECU 48, South Florida 28
Greenville's Johnson reinstated after being suspended indefinitely from the team earlier this year.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley graduates C.J. Johnson and Holton Ahlers had career days on Saturday helping lift East Carolina over South Florida football 48-28.

Johnson tied the American Athletic Conference record with four receiving touchdowns in a game. He also had seven receptions for 197 yards.

Ahlers threw six touchdowns in the game tying his career high. He also threw for 464 yards in the big bounce back conference win for the Pirates.

Isaiah Winstead and Ryan Jones caught the other two scores. Rahjai Harris ran in the other ECU touchdown. The Pirates had a 41-7 lead at the half.

South Florida made a game of it in the second half. ECU came up with another goal line stand this season and closed out the win with a clock killing drive to end the game.

The Pirates improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference. ECU plays at Tulane next week set for a 3:30 PM kickoff on Saturday.

