Johnson ties AAC record, Ahlers ties career high in first road win of the season over South Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley graduates C.J. Johnson and Holton Ahlers had career days on Saturday helping lift East Carolina over South Florida football 48-28.

Going back to Greenville with a W pic.twitter.com/EaNWukRB8P — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 1, 2022

Johnson tied the American Athletic Conference record with four receiving touchdowns in a game. He also had seven receptions for 197 yards.

C.J. Johnson of @ECUPiratesFB just tied The American's single-game record with four TD receptions#AmericanFB pic.twitter.com/th84UBVqGv — The American (@American_Conf) October 1, 2022

Ahlers threw six touchdowns in the game tying his career high. He also threw for 464 yards in the big bounce back conference win for the Pirates.

FIVE is going OFF in Boca right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/V6P5W8AYpA — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 1, 2022

Isaiah Winstead and Ryan Jones caught the other two scores. Rahjai Harris ran in the other ECU touchdown. The Pirates had a 41-7 lead at the half.

South Florida made a game of it in the second half. ECU came up with another goal line stand this season and closed out the win with a clock killing drive to end the game.

The Pirates improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference. ECU plays at Tulane next week set for a 3:30 PM kickoff on Saturday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.