ENC lost a life to Hurricane Ian

Flooding during Hurricane Ian in Southeastern North Carolina
Flooding during Hurricane Ian in Southeastern North Carolina(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County.

Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina.

Three young adults lost their lives in relation to car accidents and an older man lost his life to carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Governor Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”

In Martin County, a man drowned in a swamp after his car went off the road.

In Johnston County, one man lost control of his car and hydroplaned into another vehicle. An older gentleman died of carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving his generator running in the garage.

A woman passed in Clayton County after her car ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Cooper did name any of the victims.

According to Duke Power, there were around 850,000 outages across both North and South Carolina. More than half was restored Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina faced 358,741 power outages on Friday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Post Tropical Cyclone Ian as of the 11 p.m. update.
11 PM Tropical Update: Ian continues to weaken as it pushes northward over central NC
State of emergency
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association
Water exceeding Neuse River constraints
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

Latest News

President Joe Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN/POOL)
President Biden approves Emergency Declaration for North Carolina
First Alert Forecast For October 1, 2022
First Alert Forecast For October 1, 2022
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
New Bern man gets nearly 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
New Bern man gets nearly 10 years in prison for drug trafficking