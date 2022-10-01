ENC lost a life to Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County.

Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina.

Three young adults lost their lives in relation to car accidents and an older man lost his life to carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Governor Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”

In Martin County, a man drowned in a swamp after his car went off the road.

In Johnston County, one man lost control of his car and hydroplaned into another vehicle. An older gentleman died of carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving his generator running in the garage.

A woman passed in Clayton County after her car ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Cooper did name any of the victims.

According to Duke Power, there were around 850,000 outages across both North and South Carolina. More than half was restored Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina faced 358,741 power outages on Friday.

