WITN End Zone Week 7, Part One
Farmville Central, SouthWest Edgecombe, Greene Central, J.H. Rose and Richlands win a day early
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 7
Farmville Central 45, Washington 12
SouthWest Edgecombe 41, North Pitt 28
Greene Central 64, Ayden-Grifton 7
J.H. Rose 33, Northside-Jacksonville 13
Richlands 21, Swansboro 7
WITN AREA SCORES
Bertie County 36, Robersonville South Creek 0
Edenton Holmes 70, Pasquotank County 26
Elizabeth City Northeastern 67, Hertford County 39
Goldsboro Rosewood 41, Newton Grove Hobbton 13
Jones County 48, Lejeune 21
Northern Nash 63, Roanoke Rapids 0
Pikeville Aycock 34, South Johnston 28
Princeton 49, Eastern Wayne 12
Riverside Martin 43, Perquimans 16
Rocky Mount 16, Nash Central 7
Smithfield-Selma 20, Wilson Fike 12
Southeast Halifax 60, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Tarboro 51, Gates County 8
Wilson Beddingfield 36, Goldsboro 0
Wilson Hunt 41, Southern Wayne 12
Wilson Prep 19, Weldon 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Camden County vs. Kill Devil Hills First Flight, ppd.
Currituck County vs. Manteo, ppd.
East Carteret vs. Pinetown Northside, ppd.
Dixon vs West Carteret, ppd.
Havelock vs D.H. Conley ppd.
White Oak vs Croatan ppd.
