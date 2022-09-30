WITN End Zone Week 7, Part One

Farmville Central, SouthWest Edgecombe, Greene Central, J.H. Rose and Richlands win a day early
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 7

WITN AREA SCORES

Bertie County 36, Robersonville South Creek 0

Edenton Holmes 70, Pasquotank County 26

Elizabeth City Northeastern 67, Hertford County 39

Farmville Central 45, Washington 12

Goldsboro Rosewood 41, Newton Grove Hobbton 13

Greene Central 64, Ayden-Grifton 7

Greenville Rose 33, Pinetown Northside 13

Jones County 48, Lejeune 21

Northern Nash 63, Roanoke Rapids 0

Pikeville Aycock 34, South Johnston 28

Princeton 49, Eastern Wayne 12

Richlands 21, Swansboro 7

Riverside Martin 43, Perquimans 16

Rocky Mount 16, Nash Central 7

Smithfield-Selma 20, Wilson Fike 12

SouthWest Edgecombe 41, North Pitt 28

Southeast Halifax 60, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Tarboro 51, Gates County 8

Wilson Beddingfield 36, Goldsboro 0

Wilson Hunt 41, Southern Wayne 12

Wilson Prep 19, Weldon 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Camden County vs. Kill Devil Hills First Flight, ppd.

Currituck County vs. Manteo, ppd.

East Carteret vs. Pinetown Northside, ppd.

Dixon vs West Carteret, ppd.

Havelock vs D.H. Conley ppd.

White Oak vs Croatan ppd.

