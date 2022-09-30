Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue

Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue
By Jaylen Holloway and WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising.

Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jillian Howell says it can be extremely dangerous to be on the roads during these weather conditions.

“If you don’t need to go outside, stay home. There’s a number of concerns with floodwater, when your streets and roads are flooded and you can’t see what’s there. You don’t know if there’s anything underneath that could sort of mess up your car if you’re driving down the road,” Howell said. “But really from a water quality perspective, avoiding flood water whether it’s pretty minimal or they’re getting to be really extreme.”

Water levels are expected to remain high through midnight before slowing down near sunrise Saturday morning.

Beaufort County Emergency Services expect the highest winds to occur between Friday evening and 10 p.m.

