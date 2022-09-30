Wallace police investigating several car break-ins

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Wallace police officers are investigating a series of car break-ins.

The person, who was caught on camera stole several pocketbooks and purses and then used credit and bank cards at multiple locations.

Wallace police say the person got away with nearly $6,000 in cash and merchandise.

He was driving a dark green Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and black rims.

If you recognize the person pictured, message the department on Facebook, call (910) 285-2126, or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.

