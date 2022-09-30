US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road

Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road.

The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high.

Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School.

