US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road.

The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high.

Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.