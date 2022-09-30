Tornado Watch issued for eastern North Carolina

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 10PM (Jim Howard)

TORNADO WATCH A Tornado Watch will be in effect through 10:00 PM Friday for all counties in eastern North Carolina. Isolated tornadoes will be possible through the afternoon/evening hours as strong tropical showers move in off the ocean. A few of the showers may have enough rotation to produce short lived, rain wrapped tornadoes.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning is in effect for most of Eastern North Carolina with the exception of the counties north of Plymouth. The Tropical Storm Warning along the coast is in effect for all areas south of Duck including the Pamlico Sound. Peak winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts. Highest winds are likely to be between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday on the coast and between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday inland.

Storm Surge Warning A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the Neuse River affecting Craven, Pamlico, and Northern Carteret Counties. Winds are expected to force water up the river from the Pamlico Sound producing significant flooding. Two to 4 feet water inundations are forecast for areas by the river. Residents along the Neuse River should prepare for flood waters and seek higher ground. This includes New Bern and points downstream to the Sound. High tide for affected areas will be between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., around the same time as a shift in wind direction from the northeast to the southeast.

Storm Surge Watch A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the NC Coast for all areas south of Duck as well as the Pamlico Sound. This means the possibility for a storm surge to produce life threatening floods exists. Be prepared to protect yourself from rising flood waters from the ocean and Sound. Water levels of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible. High tide along the coast will occur between 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tornadoes While a tornado watch is not yet in effect, be aware isolated tornadoes will be possible Friday and Friday evening over ENC.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 am update, Ian winds were holding at 85 mph, keeping it category 1 hurricane. A second U.S. landfall just south of Myrtle Beach, SC is expected around 2 p.m. Friday. The longer Ian spends over the warm Atlantic waters, the better chance it has of increasing its strength. Wind shear is the main factor preventing rapid strengthening.

Once Ian moves back onshore, the system will rapidly weaken. Rainfall from Ian is expected to between 5 and 8 inches for most of ENC. A few locations closer to the Crystal Coast and the Pamlico Sound could see slightly higher amounts. Rain will taper off from the south late Friday, but as winds become more southerly by Saturday morning, surge flooding will continue on the coast. Because of this elevated rainfall expectation and extended period of surge flooding, Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days. There will be chances for flash flooding and river flooding as the steady rain holds Friday. Training thunderstorms are also possible, so locally higher rainfall will be likely.

Most of the storm's impacts will come from sunrise Friday through sunrise Saturday (Jim Howard)

This is a great time to download the WITN Weather App for your First Alert forecast and the latest details and preparation for the storm. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a memorable season. This is also a good time to recheck your hurricane preparedness kits. Anything that might be missing should be restocked; also keep a copy of important documents and spares for any items that are useful for creating your kits.

Slight adjustments in the track are still likely between now and landfall in South Carolina. WITN News and the First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.