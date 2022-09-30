Saving Graces for Felines: Blackberry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for October 30 is Blackberry.

Saving Graces says he was found on a hot day inside a dumpster next to the Vet Clinic in Greenville. By a miracle, he was found before anything happened to him.

They say he is thriving in his foster home and has plenty of energy to play with other pets and children. He is an attention seeker who likes to be held.

If you’re interested in adopting click here.

