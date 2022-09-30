Saving Graces for Felines: Blackberry

Saving Graces for Felines: Blackberry
Saving Graces for Felines: Blackberry(Saving Graces for Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for October 30 is Blackberry.

Saving Graces says he was found on a hot day inside a dumpster next to the Vet Clinic in Greenville. By a miracle, he was found before anything happened to him.

They say he is thriving in his foster home and has plenty of energy to play with other pets and children. He is an attention seeker who likes to be held.

If you’re interested in adopting click here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian 8 am
8 AM Tropical Update: Ian’s winds remain at 85 mph; Expected to make landfall in South Carolina later today
South Central fight
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child
Ian is expected to make another landfall near Charleston, SC late Friday
8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene believed there was a "snitch" in the office, leaking...
‘I’m sick of these Black bastards’: Sheriff heard on phone making racist comments, planning to ‘clean house’

Latest News

Onslow County Emergency Medical Services
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Blackberry
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Blackberry
Croatan High School vocal ensemble
Croatan High School ensemble to perform at Duke Chapel
Hurricane Ian delays Nags Head beach driving season
Ian impacts push Nags Head to delay start to beach driving season