Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina.

Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.

Emergency managers say there could be more outages if conditions continue to deteriorate.

The county says there are many poor drainage areas near the beaches and they’ve already had reports of flooding in the Sneads Ferry and Fulchers Landing areas.

With this much rain, first responders have also been busy dealing with vehicle crashes. On the U.S. 17 Bypass this morning there have already been several vehicles that hydroplaned, Fortunately, no major injuries have been reported so far.

