North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend.

The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m.

The hours Sunday, Oct. 2nd are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on the festival can be found here.

