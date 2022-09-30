New Bern man gets nearly 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was sentenced Friday to nearly ten years in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl in December 2018 and January 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on April 15th, 2022, Quentin Bryant pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Bryant, previously convicted on state charges for cocaine trafficking, began trafficking in heroin and fentanyl in 2018.

WITN is told that Craven County deputies made several controlled purchases of heroin from Bryant and watched him make a drug sale from his car before driving away home.

Federal prosecutors say a deputy tried to stop Bryant’s vehicle, but Bryant accelerated and changed lanes, starting a chase. Deputies saw Bryant throw items out of his window, including a bag that landed on church property in New Bern. Bryant drove faster than 110 mph, ignored stop signs, and continued throwing things out of his window.

The attorney’s office says that after Bryant was arrested, deputies recovered items along the chase route including the large plastic bag at the church, which contained loose rice and a second bag with an off-white substance. They also found a plastic bag of white powder under a bridge.

Prosecutors say a search warrant at Bryant’s home helped them seize $15,000 in cash, a drug sales ledger, and many items in a plastic storage bin appearing to be a drug manufacturing/packaging station. The State Crime Lab analyzed the materials from the search and found more than 4-1/2 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, more than two ounces of powder cocaine, and more than a half ounce of crack cocaine.

More information on this case can be found here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.