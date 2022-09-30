Neuse River exceeds Union Park banks

Water exceeding Neuse River constraints
Water exceeding Neuse River constraints
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern.

Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints.

Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park.

Water floods parks of Union Point Park
Water floods parks of Union Point Park

Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front Street.

Water gathering along Front Street
Water gathering along Front Street

WITN has a crew in New Bern watching conditions. We will update you on air and online as we learn more.

