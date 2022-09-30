Neuse River exceeds Union Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern.

Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints.

Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park.

Water floods parks of Union Point Park (Ellie Davis)

Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front Street.

Water gathering along Front Street (WITN Ellie Davis)

WITN has a crew in New Bern watching conditions. We will update you on air and online as we learn more.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.