Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Highway Patrol in Onslow County is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed.

Trooper Michael Kirk says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road when a motorcycle and an SUV collided.

Kirk says the woman on the motorcycle, whose name has not been released, was killed while no one in the SUV was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

