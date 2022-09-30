Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge

The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge.
The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge.(Craven County Emergency Management)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern.

The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge.

New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.

The city says the U.S. Coast Guard will pick up the man’s boat.

The city recommends not riding out the storm on your boat.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Ian as of the 2 p.m. update.
2 PM Tropical Update: Ian makes landfall near Georgetown, SC as cat 1 hurricane
South Central fight
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child
Ian is expected to make another landfall near Charleston, SC late Friday
8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph
State of emergency
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
‘Ian is at our door’: Gov. Cooper holds briefing on hurricane Ian’s impacts
The official data and track of Hurricane Ian as of the 2 p.m. update.
2 PM Tropical Update: Ian makes landfall near Georgetown, SC as cat 1 hurricane
This is a generic graphic of the North Carolina Department of Transportation
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
Interim Chief Jenee Spencer
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020