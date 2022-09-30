Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern.

The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge.

New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.

The city says the U.S. Coast Guard will pick up the man’s boat.

The city recommends not riding out the storm on your boat.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.