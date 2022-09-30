Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead

Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills.

Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of being your own person and a good role model.

One of the ways they’re doing that is by talking about a book called ‘The Energy Bus,’ which promotes positivity and leadership.

The grant-funded program started earlier this month.

Rochelle principal Terry Wooten and Chris Suggs, who’s a councilman for the city of Kinston and also a facilitator for the program, joined ENC at Three to share more about the work they are doing.

