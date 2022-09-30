Kinston man wanted for attempted murder after shooting
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man who they said shot a woman last night in Kinston should be considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Road around 8:30 p.m.
Kinston police said the victim was a 49-year-old woman who had been shot in a domestic disturbance.
Terris Turnage is wanted on an attempted murder charge.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of the 43-year-old Turnage they should immediately call 911.
