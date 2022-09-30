Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job.

Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service.

The city will now have had four police chiefs since January of 2020 when Alonzo Jaynes left.

Chief Spencer was named interim chief when Tim Dilday retired back on June 30, 2021.

City Manager Rhonda Barwick said she has appointed Major Keith Goyette as the next interim chief. “We are grateful for her many years of service and appreciate her willingness to serve as interim chief over the past year,” Barwick said. “We have a strong team in the police department and I have confidence that Major Goyette will provide the leadership we need during his interim assignment.”

Barwick was named as the permanent city manager in July.

Mayor Don Hardy said the city will begin a nationwide search for a new police chief in October.

