Inner Banks Media radio stations win state broadcasting awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Inner Banks Media-owned radio stations based in Greenville were given statewide honors on Wednesday.

Inner Banks Media says 103.7 WTIB was named North Carolina Radio Station of the Year and the morning team of Marc Miller and Laura Smith were named Personalities of the Year at the annual North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Miller and Smith’s show The Morning Rush is heard every weekday morning on 107.9 WNCT from 6-9 a.m. “What an honor”, Miller said. “To get this award once is exciting but three times is unbelievable. Thanks to our listeners who respond to us daily and keep us going”.

WITN is told that the event was held in Raleigh at the Angus Barn Pavillions where produced videos of some of WTIB’s special events from the last year were shown, highlighting the fundraising efforts by the station with Eastern Carolina charities like the Maynard Children’s Hospital, Operation Santa Claus, and Crimestoppers.

“This is an incredible award and tribute to our hard-working group of co-workers and our loyal listeners who do great things in the Eastern North Carolina communities every week”, Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton said.

“In the last year we’ve helped our chosen non-profits raise more than $250,000 of which we are very proud, although we’ve had years where that number has been more than $500,00. We are just honored that NCAB has recognized us for those efforts. It’s great to be bringing back these awards to Eastern North Carolina.”

NCAB Executive Director Lisa Reynolds says Inner Banks Media is a wonderful example of a radio station company “doing things the right way in serving their communities.”

“Radio stations that want to be successful while being a huge part of the life of their community should watch what the folks are doing in Greenville at IBX”.

