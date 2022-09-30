Ian impacts push Nags Head to delay start to beach driving season

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Nags Head is delaying the start to their beach driving season as Hurricane Ian brings high winds and high surf to Eastern Carolina.

The town posted on social media that the impacts from Hurricane Ian are too dangerous for beach driving.

They say they will continue to monitor conditions and will re-open once conditions improve.

