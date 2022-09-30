Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power.

Bryson encourages people to stay off roads and low-lying areas near bridges siting poor drainage.

Bryson also said Fulchers Landing Road near Sneads Ferry is flooded.

Onslow County EMS and the Jacksonville Fire Department have water rescue teams on standby. They are expecting the worst county conditions around noon.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.