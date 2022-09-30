Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties.

Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding.

And although there’s been a steady rainfall and strong winds, plenty of people are still out and about in Pitt County. Still, the roadways are not in safe driving condition.

Greenville Fire Marshall Bryant Beddard encourages people to stay home. If conditions change for the worse, having less people on the roads helps first responders be able to respond faster.

“I would just encourage people, if they don’t have a reason to be out, to try to stay home if necessary. Less traffic on the road makes our job a lot easier as first responders,” Beddard said.

Greenville and Pitt County as a whole are forecasted to see about two to three inches of rain from the storm.

