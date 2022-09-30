Elizabeth City man charged with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says 29-year-old Derontre Bell is jailed with no bond and has his first court appearance on Monday in Pasquotank County District Court.

Police say on Sept. 23rd, a week ago, at about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near 500 West Grice Street. Once officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Erin Gibbs. She was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

WITN is told that this is an active investigation and police urge anyone with any information to call them at (252) 335-4321.

