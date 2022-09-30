Croatan High School ensemble to perform at Duke Chapel

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County school system is celebrating members of Croatan High School’s ensemble who are set to perform for a prominent choral association at Duke University next Friday.

The ensemble will be performing for the North Carolina chapter of the American Choral Directors Association at historic Duke Chapel.

School officials say the group is one of three high schools in the state invited to sing at the event for the state’s most distinguished choral directors.

“Our school system is committed to providing students with memorable, life-changing experiences. Performing in beautiful Duke Chapel is just one example of the experiences our students will remember for the rest of their lives."

The ensemble is under the direction of Ashton Humphrey.

They will be performing on Friday, October 7 at Duke University.

