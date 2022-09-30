Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association.

The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene.

The NCSA says, “The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (the Association), representing all 100 sheriffs in our state, is aware of racially-charged comments allegedly made by Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, that shock the conscience. The comments made on the recording are inflammatory, racially derogatory, insulting, and offensive.”

Sheriff Greene resigned from the association after it informed him they would hold a hearing to determine what action it may take against him, up to and including expulsion from the association.

Our sister station in Wilmington, WECT, obtained a copy of a phone call where he was talking about his African American employees.

The call was made several years ago after Greene narrowly beat Lewis Hatcher in the sheriff’s race.

Hatcher was the county’s first-ever African American sheriff and was suing to be reinstated as sheriff until disputes about the outcome of the election could be resolved.

The acting sheriff at the time, Captain Jason Soles, said he started recording a late night conversation with Greene after Greene started using racially charged language saying, among other things, “I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these Black bastards. I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”

The sheriff told WECT he did not recall the conversation.

A statement from the county attorney said they could not discuss this because of personnel laws, but they did not address the racially charged language.

