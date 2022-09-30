City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather.

With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring the storm, performing system checks on critical transmission and distribution equipment and ensuring the availability of critical materials, such as fuel and other supplies.

WITN is also told that City of Rocky Mount Energy Resources staff will continue to monitor the storm and make appropriate adjustments. Work is prioritized to ensure the largest number of customers are restored as quickly as possible.

You can call (252) 467-4800 to report a power outage, downed power lines or any electric, gas, water or sewer emergencies. The city uses an automated system to handle customer calls as efficiently as possible.

Downed power lines may appear dead but should always be considered energized. Do not approach or drive over a downed line. If a power line falls on a vehicle, passengers should stay in the vehicle until help arrives. If a limb has fallen on a line, do not attempt to remove it.

