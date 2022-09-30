Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington...
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.

The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but officials weren’t yet able to confirm the number.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday that about 80% of the plane, including the engine, was recovered and brought to the surface using remotely operated vessels. Recovery efforts started Tuesday in a shipping channel near Whidbey Island.

The September 4 flight was traveling from San Juan Island to suburban Seattle when it crashed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to make another landfall near Charleston, SC late Friday
8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph
Tropical Storm Warning
8 PM Tropical Update: Hurricane Ian pushes closer to the South Carolina coast
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
South Central fight
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
Plane crash reported in area of County Home Road
Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries

Latest News

FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
Police say a 32-year-old man walked into a gas station armed with a shotgun.
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock