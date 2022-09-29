Wallace-Rose Hill blanks North Lenoir

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School Football

WRH 68, North Lenoir 0

Wallace-Rose Hill is the 5th ranked team in class 2A. The Bulldogs playing at North Lenoir.

Bulldogs sophomore Irving Brown doing the heavy lifting on the ground gets WRH down inside the five. They double their lead when Brown plows in for the touchdown 14-0 Bulldogs.

Wallace-Rose Hill had more in them in the first quarter this time it’s Corbin Kerr like he’s been there before 21-0 after one. Like Xzavier Pearsall drew it up.

2nd quarter more ‘dogs, more Brown, finds the edge and then the end zone 28-0 Bulldogs

They pitched the shutout 68-0

