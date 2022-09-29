Tropical Storm Ian impacts suspend ferry routes
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several ferry routes have been suspended due to coastal storm impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.
According to state officials, Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry routes are suspended until mid-day Friday.
The ferries aren’t running due to high winds and rough seas. ,
As of right now, the suspension ends at 11:01 a.m. Friday.
