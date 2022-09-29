Tropical Storm Ian impacts suspend ferry routes

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several ferry routes have been suspended due to coastal storm impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

According to state officials, Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry routes are suspended until mid-day Friday.

The ferries aren’t running due to high winds and rough seas. ,

As of right now, the suspension ends at 11:01 a.m. Friday.

