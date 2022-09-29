15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen students are being treated for effects of pepper spray after it was used to break up a fight at a Greenville high school around noon today.

Greenville Police Department spokesperson Kristen Hunter says there was a fight between students at South Central High School.

Hunter says no serious injuries are reported, but Greenville Fire-Rescue is treating about 15 students for the effects of pepper spray. A school resource officer deployed the pepper spray to break up the fight.

Police are reviewing camera footage to find out who was involved.

Video sent to WITN shows about a dozen students involved in a brawl in the halls of the school.

Three ambulances, a firetruck, and police vehicles were at the school on Forlines Road.

