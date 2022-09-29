Tarp giveaway held in Pitt County to fight against litter


By Ellie Davis
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Transfer Station set out to give away roughly 100 tarps Wednesday to help ensure the safest form of transportation for items being taken there.

Unintentional litter occurs when litter is not properly secured when being taken to transfer stations to help eliminate that, the Pitt County Transfer Center holds tarp giveaways.

For Director of Solid Waste and Recycling John Demary, the giveaway was a step in the right direction toward keeping Greenville clean.

“Covered loads and secured loads prevent unintentional litter, material falling out, flying out can cause wrecks. litters our roadways and eventually, this material can get into the waterways,” Demary said. “There are all kinds of environmental issues that litter causes.”

For those that are driving into the transfer center and have their loads properly secured, the center may reward you with a $5 gift card to Bojangles if they see you during one of these giveaways.

The transfer center is open 6 days a week for disposal, Monday through Friday 8-4 and Saturday 8 to noon.

