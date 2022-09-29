State leaders urge safety ahead of impact from Tropical Storm Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina leaders are urging residents to prepare for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says you should prepare for power outages and possible flooding from the storm.

People are cautioned against using gasoline-powered generators or tools, outdoor grills, and camp stoves in enclosed spaces. These devices should be used outside only and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and air vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Excessive rains and flooding can cause water in your private well to become contaminated, which can cause illness if it is consumed or comes into contact with the skin. Flooding can also cause problems with septic tanks leading to contamination with human sewage. DHHS released these steps to properly prepare your well ahead of time.

Leaders also encourage you to take steps to avoid injuries from wind or flooding, including the following:

Do not walk in, play in or drive through flooded areas ( Turn around. Don’t drown ). Flood water contains hidden hazards and may be deeper and faster moving than it appears. Wear shoes at all times.

Stay away from downed power lines.

If you get a cut or puncture wound, get a tetanus booster shot if you have not had one in the past 5 years.

Standing waters are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Use insect repellant, long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes, if possible. Empty standing water from containers inside and outside the home.

More information on how to safely prepare for storms and for recovery after storms can be found here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.