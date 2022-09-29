Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
ENC At Three
Watch Live
Submit Your Pictures
Subscribe
News
Back to School
Court
Crime
Health
International
Investigation
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Elections
Regional
State
Crimestoppers
Livestream
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Radar
Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
Weather App
Why First Alert?
Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
High School
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Class of 2022
Community Calendar
Investigation
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Newsletter
Election Results
TV Listings
Latest Newscasts
Carolina Camera: Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Press Releases
3 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Powerball 09-29-22
Powerball Winning Numbers for 09-29-22 at 11pm
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
11:00 P.M. Tropical Update: Ian degrades to a Category 1 as winds fall below 100 mph
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
Latest News
NCEL 09-28-22
Annual St. Baldrick’s Childhood Cancer Head-shaving event returns after two year pandemic pause
Kinston holds off Southwest Onslow
DEPUTIES: Gun taken from student at Nash County elementary school